San Leandro City Councilmember Celina Reynes resigns

San Leandro City Councilmember Celina Reynes has resigned from the council after serving less than a year of her term, effective Dec. 31.

The city announced the resignation Thursday morning.

Reynes was elected in November 2022 and commenced her service this past January.

Reynes said in a statement "Each individual deserves care, and our well-being necessitates it. To better serve my community, I must now take time to prioritize my own well-being and that of my newborn daughter."

"I hold nothing but the highest regard for the San Leandro community, which has been my family's home since my grandparents immigrated here nearly eighty years ago. I express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has served this community with kindness and courage, regardless of the scale of their contributions," Reynes said.

Mayor Juan Gonzalez III said in the statement "I deeply respect Council Member Reynes' passion and dedication to our community. I look forward to hearing from her, as she advocates for positive change in the lives of all San Leandro residents."

Gonzalez encouraged residents of Reynes' District 1 with an interest in serving to apply to serve as Reynes' successor.

In accordance with San Leandro's city charter, the council will begin the process of appointing a new council member. The city said further details regarding the appointment selection process will be made available soon.