2 killed in separate homicides in Bayfair Mall gym parking lot

SAN LEANDRO – San Leandro police said Friday that there have been two separate fatal shootings this month that both occurred in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness gym at the Bayfair Center mall.

The first of the two homicides was reported around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 14. Officers responded and found a male victim dead in a vehicle from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, according to police.

Then last Sunday, another homicide was reported around 10:40 a.m. in the same area. Officers found a male victim inside a vehicle with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police said investigators are trying to determine whether the two cases are connected or separate random acts. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Detective C. Pricco at (510) 577-3244 or an anonymous tip line at (510) 577-3278 or to send a tip by text message to 888777 with keyword TIPSLPolice.