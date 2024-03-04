Man arrested for shooting into San Leandro apartment building, wounding 4-year-old

SAN LEANDRO – Authorities in the East Bay have arrested a man who allegedly shot a 4-year-old boy when he opened fire on an apartment building in San Leandro last week.

According to San Leandro Police, officers were called to the 400 block of West Juana Avenue around 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 4-year-old victim who suffered from a single gunshot wound to his leg.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the suspect stood in a driveway and fired at least five shots into one of the units with a handgun. The suspect then fired into another unit, striking the 4-year-old.

During a search of the first residence, police found the intended victim, who was not injured.

According to investigators, the suspect was at the residence to recover a vehicle he had reported stolen earlier.

With the help of surveillance footage, license plate readers and law enforcement sources, detectives identified the suspect. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Adam Johnson of Oakland, was arrested on Feb. 29.

Police said Monday that Johnson has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with two counts of attempted homicide, along with enhancements and special circumstances relating to firearm use and great bodily injury.

According to jail records, Johnson is being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to either contract Detective T. Perry at 510-577-3235, call the anonymous tip line at 510-577-3278 or text tips to 888777, keyword "TipSLPolice."