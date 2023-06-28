San Leandro apartment complex fire displaces more than 150 people

SAN LEANDRO -- More than 150 people were displaced Tuesday evening after their apartment complex caught fire, the Alameda County Fire Department said.



Twenty-nine firefighters attacked the blaze in a three-story complex in the 13700 block of E. 14th Street after discovering flames and smoke in one of the units on the third floor that extended into an adjacent unit.

Thanks @AlamedaCoFire for responding quickly to the early evening fire on E14th and to the @RedCross for working to provide emergency shelter for displaced residents. Thanks SLPD for the effective traffic control. @AlamedaCoFire#sanleandro #sanleandrocares @CitySanLeandro pic.twitter.com/1rc3NYlDIr — Mayor Juan Gonzalez (@JuanGonzalezSL) June 28, 2023

The fire was first reported around 5:11 p.m. and was extinguished in approximately 30 minutes, Alameda County Fire said, but the building had to be red-tagged and approximately 160 residents were displaced.



San Leandro along with assistance from the Red Cross will provide shelter. There were no injuries to community members or firefighters reported.