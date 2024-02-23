San Jose worker injured after coming into contact with power line

A worker in San Jose was injured after he came into contact with a power line while in a bucket lift Friday morning, according to fire officials.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Zanker Rd. and Vilaggio St. in North San Jose, a San Jose Fire Department spokesperson said. Two adult males were working in a bucket lift near power lines about 40 feet in the air when one of the workers came into contact with a power line.

According to the fire department, the worker was electrocuted and suffered burn injuries, but is alive and conscious. The second worker was unharmed. Because the lift currently cannot be lowered, fire crews have been unable to treat the injured worker

Crews remain at the scene preparing to perform a rescue once PG&E has shut off electricity and all equipment has been grounded. As of hat work is in progress.