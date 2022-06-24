Woman fatally struck by truck driver near Capitol Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A woman was fatally struck by a truck driver in South San Jose Thursday afternoon, in the city's 34th traffic fatality of the year.

San Jose Police responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a collision.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2018 International truck pulling a trailer was turning left from southbound Monterey Road onto the westbound Capitol Expressway on-ramp when he struck the pedestrian.

Investigators said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but was crossing against a red traffic signal while the truck had the green light.

The pedestrian, who suffered major injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released pending notification of family.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver did not appear to be impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The woman was the 34th person killed on San Jose streets this year and the 20th pedestrian fatality, as the city appears to be on pace to break records on traffic fatalities set just last year. In 2021, 60 people were killed on the city's streets.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Bowen of the SJPD Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing 4461@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4654.