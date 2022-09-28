Woman hospitalized in San Jose crash succumbs to injuries; 52nd traffic death of 2022

SAN JOSE – A woman who was critically injured in a horrific crash in North San Jose last week has died from her injuries, police said.

According to officers, the crash took place shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road. Several vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles rolled over in the crash.

A picture posted by San Jose police showed a pickup truck that had rolled over and another pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.

Scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road in North San Jose on September 22, 2022. San Jose Police Department

Following the crash, an adult woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said Wednesday she had succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

Police said the woman was the 52nd victim of a traffic fatality in San Jose this year and the crash was the city's 50th fatal traffic incident of 2022.

The city, which had a record-breaking 60 traffic fatalities in 2021, is on pace to shatter last year's high.

"We all need to work together to prevent these incidents," police said following the crash, urging drivers to slow down, to be courteous behind the wheel and not to drive distracted.