Willow Glen High School in San Jose evacuated following "unverified bomb threat call"
Police in San Jose have evacuated the campus of Willow Glen High School Thursday as they investigate what they described as an "unverified bomb threat call"
The department posted on social media that they were notified of the bomb threat shortly before 2:45 p.m.
Students have been evacuated from the school as a precaution, police said. Parents are being asked to pick up their children along Cherry Avenue.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.