San Jose weighs plan to set up safe parking area for unhoused residents living in RVs

SAN JOSE -- The city of San Jose could soon open a new site for unhoused residents to park their RVs and cars that would be the largest of its kind in the city.

The site is on a 6.3-acre lot at 1300 Berryessa Avenue in an industrial area not far from the BART station.

"There's no place to park an older vehicle like this," said Gary Ellison, pointing to his old trailer. He lives in the RV parked in an industrial area just off Montague Expressway along with more than 20 other motorhomes, tent trailers, and travel trailers.

"They don't want it on the streets. They don't want it on the grounds. They don't want it over here, they don't want it over there," said Ellison.

The city estimates there are about 400 RVs like his parked along the streets in San Jose housing otherwise homeless residents. The proposed Berryessa site could provide a parking for 85 RVs, or just over 20% of that estimated total.

"The most common complaint we get from residents is that they want us to do something about the encampments and RVs impacting their neighborhoods. And the truth is, we can't do anything unless we have a place for someone to go," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said.

Mahan says the city is already spending $65,000 per homeless resident per year on services like emergency room visits, social services and mental health care, as well as cleaning up trash near encampments. The cost per RV in the Berryessa site would be about $60,000 per year once it's up and running.

"We can move those people into a safe parking site with services and give them the help that they need to ultimately transition out of their vehicles and into housing," explained Mahan.

The mayor has faced criticism from some who say the city should be focused on permanent solutions.

"It would probably be better to put the efforts into creating housing instead of a parking lot space," says Jasmine Duarte, a San Jose resident.

Many of the residents the Berryessa site is designed to help say they'd rather stay where they are than face the uncertainty and rules of a city run program.

"I feel like it doesn't matter where I park, I'm going to get harassed, so it's frustrating," said Ayne Young, who lives in an RV not far from Ellison.

"They're helping the way they should help, not helping the way everybody needs help. I don't know if it's going to work. I hope it works," said Ellison. When asked if he would be willing to move to the Berryessa site if it's approved, he quickly replied, "No."

The city council is expected to vote on whether to move forward with the Berryessa site at the next meeting on Tuesday, June 6.

There are other options in the pipeline in San Jose. The city is expected to open its first major safe parking site only for RVs this summer.

It will be located at the Santa Teresa Light Rail station and has a capacity for about 45 RVs. Like the Berryessa location, the site is also expected to have 24 hour access to city services. Priority will go to people living in the area.