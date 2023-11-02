Crews work to clean up water main break in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Utility crews are working to clean up a water main break that occurred in a San Jose neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the San Jose Water Company, a "code three" break was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Martha Street, south of the city's downtown. Officials said a 12-inch cast iron main ruptured, causing traffic delays and significant cleanup in the area.

The water main break has impacted 24 customers.

A utility spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that as of Thursday morning crews remain on site and estimate that repairs would be complete at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, cleanup of the area would likely continue into the night.