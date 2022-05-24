San Jose voters set to choose new mayor after 8 years

San Jose voters choosing new mayor, possible new direction for city

SAN JOSE -- For the first time in nearly a decade, voters in San Jose will have a chance to choose a brand-new mayor for the city.

Current Mayor Sam Liccardo has been termed out after serving two consecutive terms in office for the past eight years.

There is a crowded field of candidates vying for the top job in the city. They include seasoned political veterans and relative newcomers to the world of politics.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has the most combined political experience having served both on the city council and the board of supervisors. She is joined in the race by three members of the San Jose City Council -- Raul Peralez, Dev Davis and Matt Mahan.

Rounding out the field of candidates are two political novices who have never held elected office: retired San Jose Police Officer Jim Spence and San Jose State University student Marshall Woodmansee.

Candidates spoke with this reporter on all of the pressing issues facing the city, including homelessness, police staffing and misconduct, crime and the planned Google development.

Voters have been sent a mail-in ballot and have until June 7th to decide who they would like to compete for mayor in the November election.