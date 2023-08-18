Employee at San Jose Valley Christian Schools accused of child porn possession

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have arrested an employee at Valley Christian Schools on Thursday in connection with a child porn investigation.

Officers said that the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were notified on Wednesday that a member of the school's facilities department had possessed explicit digital media of juveniles.

Investigators determined that the suspect allegedly paid students for providing explicit images and video. Police said that the school "immediately cooperated and assisted with the investigation."

The following day, detectives arrested the suspect and served search warrants at his office and home in Morgan Hill. Police said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Todd Baldwin, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

In a letter to the school community Thursday, school president Clifford Daugherty said the school placed the employee on administrative leave during the investigation and that they are cooperating with authorities.

"We acted swiftly to cooperate with the investigation. When we are alerted to allegations of serious misconduct within our community, we remain committed to transparency and will share updates as the authorities permit," Clifford said. "Our security measures, coupled with our rigorous hiring practices, are regularly assessed internally and externally to ensure alignment with best practices and legal standards. Yet, the news of this incident remains deeply disturbing and is completely antithetical to our Christian faith and values."

Authorities did not say when Baldwin would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Pierce of the department's ICAC/CED Unit over email or by calling 408-537-1397. Tips can also be shared anonymously through the P3TIPS app, through the tip line at 408-947-STOP (7867) or by visiting svcrimestoppers.org.