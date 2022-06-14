San Jose after-school program owner accused of child rape

SAN JOSE -- The owner of an after-school program used by a San Jose elementary school has been arrested on child sexual assault charges, police said Tuesday.

Ernest Ramirez, 54, owns and operates a martial arts studio in the city as well as an after-school program for Trace Elementary School, where he met the victim, according to San Jose police.

The victim attended Ramirez's after-school program between August 2020 and June 2021 where the sexual assaults occurred, police said. The victim and family had relocated to Idaho when they reported the incidents.

San Jose police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ramirez with help from the Ada County Sheriff's Office and arrested him in San Jose on June 9. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on four counts of rape of a child under 14 years old and four counts of oral copulation upon a person under 14 years of age by means of force or fear.

Anyone with information about the case or other similar incidents was urged to contact San Jose Police Detective Montoya #3644 at 408-537-1382 or e-mail 3644@sanjoseca.gov.