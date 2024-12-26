San Jose police rescue 2 women, make arrest after suspected brothel found in home

Police in San Jose announced Thursday that two women were rescued, and a man was arrested following the bust of a suspected brothel at a home last week.

According to officers, the department's Human Trafficking Task Force launched an investigation into a home on South 24th Street following multiple tips from the community.

On Friday, the task force and multiple specialized units executed a search warrant at the home. During the search, police located two human trafficking survivors, who were then provided resources.

About $10,000 in cash was also seized from the home.

Zhen Wang of Fremont was arrested on Dec. 20, 2024 for running a suspected brothel inside a home in San Jose. San Jose Police Department

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Zhen Wang of Fremont, was located in San Jose and also arrested. Wang was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of pimping and pandering.

Police did not say when he would appear in court.

Officers urge anyone with information about human trafficking in the community to contact the department's Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999.