Suspect in standoff with police at San Jose apartment

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have responded to a standoff involving a suspect at an apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Officers told CBS News Bay Area around 3 p.m. that the suspect barricaded themselves at a residence on the 300 block of North 7th Street. The suspect refused to come out of the apartment as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

Police did not give additional details about the suspect or any crimes the suspect is accused of.

"Special Operations Officers are responding and will attempt to negotiate a peaceful resolution," San Jose police said in a statement.

