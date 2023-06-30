38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized, 2 arrested after San Jose storage unit fire

SAN JOSE – Two people have been arrested and 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks have been seized following an investigation into a massive fire at a storage facility in South San Jose earlier this month.

According to police, 45-year-old Anthony Dasilva and 25-year-old Nathaniel Valassis were arrested Thursday connection with the fire, which broke out at the Public Storage on 88 Blossom Hill Road on the evening of June 14. Multiple explosions were reported during the fire.

Investigators said the fire resulted from illegal fireworks igniting inside a storage unit.

(L-R) Anthony Dasilva, Nathaniel Valassis San Jose Police Department

"The large amount of fireworks stored in the unit caused the entire building to catch fire resulting in everything stored inside to be completely lost and unsalvageable," police said in a statement.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified two suspects, along with other storage units that contained illegal fireworks. Search warrants were then executed on multiple residences and storage units.

San Jose storage facility fire San Jose Fire Department

Along with the 19 tons of fireworks, police said they also seized 13 ounces of marijuana, 200 grams of cocaine and marijuana, all intended for sale, along with $4,800 in cash and a semiautomatic firearm.

Dasilva and Valassis have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple offenses. It was not known when the pair would appear in court on the charges.