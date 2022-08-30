San Jose stolen vehicle suspect strips off clothing during standoff with Pacifica police

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica arrested a San Jose man driving a stolen vehicle after a standoff with officers that included the man taking off all his clothes during the standoff.

The incident happened Sunday evening at around 9:50 p.m. In a press statement, Pacifica police said San Jose police contacted their department about a stolen vehicle they were tracking from San Jose into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1.

Officers conducted a high-risk contact with the people inside the stolen vehicle, but the suspect in the driver's seat ignored the officers' repeated commands. The suspect also exited the vehicle, began arguing with officers in an increasingly irrational manner and he began disrobing until he was nude, according to police.

The standoff continued for another 20 minutes while officers continued to try to de-escalate the situation and calm down the driver. Eventually, he was taken into custody and placed into the back of a patrol car, where he then began to violently kick the inside of the patrol car, causing damage, police said.

The passenger inside the stolen vehicle was determined not to be involved in the theft and was released.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Isaac Anthony Acosta of San Jose. He was arrested on charges of stolen vehicle possession, resisting arrest, and vandalism. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation because of his irrational behavior.

Acosta was also found to have two outstanding arrest warrants and was booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314 and refer to case number 22-2387.