Surf's up for Spartans as San Jose State heads to Hawaii Bowl; homecoming for QB Cordeiro

San Jose State looked like a team that would be home for the holidays when they started the season 1-5, but the Spartans responded with six straight wins to earn a trip to the Hawaii Bowl.

Head coach Brent Brennan broke the news to the team by entering a meeting while holding a surfboard and wearing nothing more than a pair of board shorts.

"We just thought it would be funny to put on some ridiculous sunglasses and surfboard and board shorts," said Brennan.

"I didn't think he was going to come out with no shirt on, no socks, no shoes, no nothing," said running back Kairee Robinson. "If I look at him like that when I'm his age I can't be mad, he's doing his thing."

It's that kind of fun that helped turn the season around for the Spartans. Now they get the chance to suit up for one final game and will be a special one for quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who grew up in Hawaii.

"It's everything I could ask for," said Cordeiro. "To play in front of my family and hometown for the last game in a Spartan uniform - best thing I could ask for."

When comparing December bowl game destinations, Honolulu is slightly more appealing than last year's visit to Boise for the Idaho Potato Bowl.

"Little bit better than Idaho - no offense to Idaho, I had a blast there, but a little cold, little different than what I'm used to," joked Robinson.

San Jose State is making the trip to win a football game against Coastal Carolina. It would be their first bowl win since 2015 but they'll also make some time to enjoy themselves off the field.

"I'll get out in the water, I'll paddle out, couple guys that surf, couple that wanna try," said Brennan.

