San Jose State professor suspended after acting as liaison for campus protestors

A San Jose State University professor who acted as a liaison between pro-Palestinian campus protestors and campus administration was suspended and is under investigation for disciplinary action.

Professor Sang Hea Kil said that on May 24 she received an email that accused her of violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The email, shared with media, cites several reasons for the suspensions relating to the "disruption of programs and/or operations, the safety of persons or property, and investigation for formal notice of disciplinary action."

Kil was also accused of "directing and encouraging students to violate university policies."

"All of the accusations made against me by SJSU are completely false. In fact, I believe that my temporary suspension is part of an academic freedom suppression campaign against me. I have been an outspoken critic of the genocide in Gaza as well as an advocate for faculty rights as a CFA union member and leader," Kil said in an emailed statement.

The investigation will focus on events that happened on Feb. 19 and May 8, according to the university.

On Feb. 19, during a protest inside San Jose State's Sweeney Hall, the school says Kil disrupted business operations and "encouraged students to do the same." Kil is accused of engaging in the same behavior on May 8 during a protest near Smith and Carlos Lawn.

"At SJSU, the administration has been completely silent and complicit on the matter of genocide in Gaza. Outcries for some accountability have been called upon by SJSU students. In my capacity as the Faculty Advisor for the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at SJSU, I felt it was within my duties to support them in their campaign to bring greater awareness to the university community. It is their constitutional right to be able to protest against the Israeli genocide of Palestinians and its silence on campus," Kil said.

The suspension will last for 60 days or until there is formal notice of disciplinary action. According to the university, the investigation will be handled by an outside investigator.