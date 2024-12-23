Woman critically hurt in San Jose stabbing; suspect arrested

A woman was critically injured in a stabbing in a San Jose neighborhood Monday and a suspect was arrested in the attack, authorities said.

San Jose police said officers responded at about 12:33 p.m. to a report of a disturbance between male suspect and a female victim on the 4300 block of The Woods Drive in South San Jose.

Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

A man was taken into custody as a suspect in the stabbing and police said the investigation was active and ongoing.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified. The circumstances surrounding the disturbance and the stabbing were not immediately disclosed.