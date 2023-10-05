Man found stabbed along Penitencia Creek Trail in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed along a trail in San Jose on Tuesday.

San Jose police officers were called to the Penitencia Creek Trail near the Berryessa Community Center shortly after 5:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The man's injures were not life-threatening, according to officers.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was walking on the trail when he was attacked from behind by an unidentified male suspect. The motive and circumstances are under investigation

In a statement Thursday, police said they would be increasing foot patrols in the area and regular patrols in the nearby area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to reach Detective Lindberg of the department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.