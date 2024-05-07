San Jose Sharks win 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, likely to pick Macklin Celebrini

Looking to turn things around following one of the worst years in team history, the San Jose Sharks are slated to pick first in the upcoming NHL Draft, following a lottery held by league officials Tuesday night.

San Jose, which had a league worst 19-54-9 record, had the highest odds for the top pick heading into the lottery at 25.5%. It is the first time in franchise history the Sharks have landed the first overall draft pick.

Along with the top pick, the Sharks also earned the 14th overall pick in this year's draft following a three-team deal between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens that sent defenseman Erik Karlsson from San Jose to Pittsburgh.

2024 NHL Draft Lottery Order

1 Sharks

2 Blackhawks

3 Ducks

4 Blue Jackets

5 Canadiens

6 Utah

7 Senators

8 Kraken

9 Flames

10 Devils

11 Sabres

12 Flyers

13 Wild

14 Penguins (San Jose gets pick via trade)

15 Red Wings

16 Blues

With the number one selection, the Sharks are likely to select Macklin Celebrini from Boston University, viewed as the consensus top pick in the draft. In his freshman season, Celebrini had 32 goals and 32 assists over 38 games with the Terriers.

Macklin Celebrini #71 of the Boston University Terriers wins the 2024 Hobey Baker Memorial Award during the 2024 Hobey Baker Memorial & Mike Richter Award Ceremonies at the RiverCenter on April 12, 2024 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Richard T Gagnon / Getty Images

Celebrini's father, Rick, is director of Player Health and Performance with the Golden State Warriors.

A onetime perennial Stanley Cup contender, the Sharks have missed the playoffs for five straight seasons and are in rebuild mode.

Last month, General Manager Mike Grier fired head coach David Quinn after two seasons. A new head coach has not been announced.

The draft is scheduled to take place June 28 in Las Vegas.