San Jose autism therapist, school aide arrested on child sexual assault charges

A San Jose therapist for autistic children and elementary school aide was arrested following an investigation into a child sexual assault, police said Wednesday.

San Jose police said officers responded on Saturday to a report of a sexual assault of a girl that happened the day before. Officers determined the girl was assaulted by her therapist during a session at the victim's home.

Police identified the suspect as Santa Clara resident Alejandro Lopez Nunez, 48, a behavior therapist for Trumpet Behavioral Health which provides services for autistic children and families. Lopez Nunez also works part-time as an instructional aide for Forest Hill Elementary School in Campbell, police said.

Alejandro Lopez Nunez San Jose Police Department

The investigation showed Lopez Nunez had sexually assaulted the girl multiple times since March 2024, according to police.

On Sunday, detectives located Lopez Nunez in Santa Clara and arrested him. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of sexual assault of a minor. Police said investigators believe there may be additional victims based on the suspect being in a position of trust.

Anyone with information about the case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Minten #4269 of the San José Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 4269@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.