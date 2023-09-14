4 arrested in San Jose July 4th armed robbery, shooting

Four people have been arrested following a Fourth of July armed robbery and shooting in San Jose, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened on the 3300 block of Shadow Park Place just east of U.S. Highway 101 and just north of E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.

Officers who responded found a man who had been shot at least once and the investigation determined he had also been the victim of an armed robbery by several suspects who fled before officers arrived.

Police said detectives were able to identify four suspects and obtained arrest warrants for them as well as search warrants for their homes. They were identified as Milpitas residents Marco Gurrola, 27; and Mykah Gurrola, 20; and San Jose residents Jakei Matthews, 25; and Erika Montes-Padilla, 25.

(L-R) Marco Gurrola, Jakei Matthews, Mykah Gurrola, Erika Montes-Padilla San Jose Police Department

On July 31 officers arrested Marco Gurrola and recovered two firearms during the arrest. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of attempted homicide, armed robbery, and firearms possession.

Gun evidence seized in San Jose shooting, armed robbery case. San Jose Police Department

On September 5, officers arrested Mykah Gurrola in Milpitas, Matthews in San Jose, and Montes-Padilla in Cupertino. Each was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted homicide and armed robbery.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact robbery Detective Marte #4621 at 4621@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-4166.