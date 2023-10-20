Robbery suspects jailed in San Jose following months-long probe

Two suspects were arrested for a series of robberies in San Jose following a months-long investigation that began with a purse-snatching incident, authorities said Friday.

On June 29, a man stole a woman's purse on the 5000 block of Makati Circle in the Edenvale neighborhood of South San Jose, the San Jose Police Department said in a press statement.

The woman was injured during the robbery and when a witness confronted the man he brandished a firearm, fleeing the area before officers arrived, police said.

Robbery detectives eventually identified San Jose residents Eddie Robinson, 39, and Christy Rivera,47, as the suspects not only in the purse snatching but also responsible for a series of robberies in the city. On October 3, officers arrested Robinson on charges not related to the robbery case.

(L-R) Eddie Robinson, Christy Rivera San Jose Police Department

Robinson was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail and remains in custody.

On Monday, officers found Rivera in San Jose and arrested her without incident, police said. A search of her home turned up a short-barreled rifle, two handguns converted to fully automatic fire, firearm parts, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines, according to the statement.

Rivera was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on robbery and conspiracy charges. Robinson also faces additional charges, police said.

Anyone with information about this case, or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Hernandez #4392 and/or Detective Mendoza #4395 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4392@sanjoseca.gov / 4395@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.