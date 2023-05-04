71-year-old jailed for brandishing gun in San Jose road rage incident; Large cache of weapons seized

SAN JOSE -- An elderly man being sought for a road rage incident in San Jose was arrested with the help of police officer recruits and a search of his home turned up a large cache of weapons.

Michael Myers San Jose Police Department

San Jose Police said in a press statement Thursday the road rage incident happened on April 13 near the intersection of Quimby Road and Remington Way in East San Jose. Officers responded to a report of a person brandishing a firearm at another driver and they were able to identify 71-year-old San Jose resident Michael Myers as the suspect.

Myers had fled the area, but according to police, officers from the department's Field Training Program took it upon themselves to conduct a follow-up on the investigation. The recruit officers with the help of their field training officers obtained an arrest warrant for Myers and a search warrant for his residence.

On April 28, patrol officers found Myers and arrested him without incident. Police said a search of Myers' home uncovered more than three dozen firearms, which included:

21 semi-automatic and bolt-action rifles

16 handguns, three of which were Privately Made Firearms (Ghost Guns)

Two Shotguns

One full-auto submachine gun

10,000 rounds of ammunition

Firearms seized from road rage suspect Michael Myers San Jose Police Department

The recruit officers subsequently obtained an emergency gun violence restraining order against Myers and his weapons were seized.

Myers was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

"The recruit Officers took it upon themselves to locate and arrest a person who had demonstrated he was no longer a responsible firearm owner," said Police Anthony Mata in a prepared statement. "Our FTO Program is always improving and these Recruit Officers showed great initiative and epitomize our belief that less guns on the streets equates to less violent crimes committed in San José."

Anyone with information about the road rage incident or any other similar incidents was urged to contact the department's Assaults Unit at (408) 277-3835.