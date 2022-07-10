At San Jose rally, young people urged to vote to restore abortion rights

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Recent high school graduates organized a march and rally at San Jose city hall on Saturday to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and various states' attempts to ban abortions.

"We feel drained, we feel drained just being who we are," said Michael Tapia, one of three event organizers. "We have the right to vote in this country and we need to take advantage of that."

A variety of speakers explained why they support abortion rights, with some telling their own personal abortion stories.

While all were opposed to the high court ruling, there were different perspectives on how to move forward.

Some criticized both major political parties, saying politicians were to blame for the failure to protect abortion rights.

Others say they remain optimistic about the democratic process as future voters participate in their first major election later this year.

"This is something important, this is something that is going to have a lot of input on our future," said Taylor Hall, another event organizer. "If anything is in our hands, it's this."

As 18-year-old students, they have only known abortion to be legal in this country and are stunned that that will change in some states.

They understand the frustration many feel about the current administration and political leadership but believe their peers should do the research necessary to make an informed decision about voting in this fall's election.

"I think it's really important that each and every one of us uses that opportunity that we have," said Kiara Dixon, the other organizer of the rally and march. "Not only is marching on the street, just as we just did, important -- we need both."

The crowd of about 40 people moved through the streets of downtown San Jose before assembling in St. James Park.

The trio leading them explained that teens and young adults have the tools to understand how elections can help achieve the end result they all want.

While most Americans, especially young people, do not support the Supreme Court decision, a majority polled by CBS News said it will have little or no impact on their motivation to vote in the midterm elections.

"Educate yourself. We have a lot of resources in this country," Tapia said.