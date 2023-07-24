San Jose police standoff with shooting suspect ends peacefully

SAN JOSE – A San Jose police standoff with a shooting suspect came to a peaceful end early Monday morning with the suspect surrendering to officers.

CBS News Bay Area cameras were there as police took the shooting suspect into custody at around 6:30 a.m.

Police tweeted that a man fired at least one round on the 4300 block Renaissance Drive early Monday morning at around 4:15 a.m.

Officers are currently investigating a disturbance involving a firearm in 4300 Block of Renaissance Dr. A male suspect is believed to have discharged at least one round prior police arrival. pic.twitter.com/VmARuveMJc — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 24, 2023

A SWAT team and tactical negotiators responded to the scene and contacted the suspect.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area just south of Highway 237 during the incident. There were no injuries reported.