San Jose police standoff with shooting suspect ends peacefully
SAN JOSE – A San Jose police standoff with a shooting suspect came to a peaceful end early Monday morning with the suspect surrendering to officers.
CBS News Bay Area cameras were there as police took the shooting suspect into custody at around 6:30 a.m.
Police tweeted that a man fired at least one round on the 4300 block Renaissance Drive early Monday morning at around 4:15 a.m.
A SWAT team and tactical negotiators responded to the scene and contacted the suspect.
Drivers were being advised to avoid the area just south of Highway 237 during the incident. There were no injuries reported.
