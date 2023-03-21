Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Family disturbance leads to standoff in San Jose neighborhood; Suspect arrested

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:27

SAN JOSE -- A family disturbance in a San Jose neighborhood Tuesday morning led to a large police response and an eventual arrest of a suspect, police said.

The incident began at around 9:35 a.m. on the 5600 block of Chesbro Ave. near Blossom Hill Road and Highway 85. San Jose Police said officers responded to a family disturbance involving an adult male that assaulted a relative. 

Police said the suspect fled the initial scene and officers fanned out to the surrounding neighborhood, making announcements calling for the suspect to come out and surrender. 

The suspect was located in the area and taken into custody at 12:00 p.m., police said.

There were no further details provided on the incident. The suspect was not identified.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 12:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.