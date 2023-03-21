Family disturbance leads to standoff in San Jose neighborhood; Suspect arrested

SAN JOSE -- A family disturbance in a San Jose neighborhood Tuesday morning led to a large police response and an eventual arrest of a suspect, police said.

The incident began at around 9:35 a.m. on the 5600 block of Chesbro Ave. near Blossom Hill Road and Highway 85. San Jose Police said officers responded to a family disturbance involving an adult male that assaulted a relative.

Police said the suspect fled the initial scene and officers fanned out to the surrounding neighborhood, making announcements calling for the suspect to come out and surrender.

The suspect was located in the area and taken into custody at 12:00 p.m., police said.

There were no further details provided on the incident. The suspect was not identified.