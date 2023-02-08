San Jose police stalker charged with four counts of attempted murder

San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was 'on quest to kill' police

SAN JOSE -- A suspect who allegedly stalked San Jose police and wounded a SWAT officer in a flurry of gunfire outside the gunman's home last week was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Luis Alberto Cantu, who is also known as Noe Orlando Mendoza among other aliases, will be formerly charged Wednesday afternoon.

At a Tuesday news conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said evidence has revealed that Cantu had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations Friday night before a shootout early Saturday with the SWAT officers.

Mendoza's car was been seen parked on Friday night near police headquarters. Later, he reportedly appeared on video near an SJPD substation at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Mendoza was stopped by two patrol officers near a gas station at the intersection of Story and King roads.

He allegedly opened fire on the officers during the traffic stop. The officers returned fire and hit the suspect's vehicle as it fled.

"The bullet hole in the patrol car's windshield, centered where an officer had been only moments before, is as chilling a sight as I have ever seen," said Mata.

The incident culminated with SWAT officers surrounding Mendoza's home on the 800 block of Sinbad Ave. at around 3:10 a.m.

During a furry of gunfire, a SWAT officer was wounded. Mendoza then surrendered soon after his final volley of gunshots.

Mata said the suspect had a deliberate intention to kill officers.

"Mendoza's pattern of stalking San Jose police officers at three locations around the city, gives us some idea of the deliberate, premeditated nature of his intention to kill officers that night."

The officer who was shot was part of the department's Mobile Emergency Response Group and Equipment Unit and was treated at a hospital for a non-life threatening injury. Neither officer at the traffic stop was injured, according to the police department's statement.

Investigators determined afterward that the handgun Cantu allegedly used in the shootings is a so-called "ghost gun," made from un-serialized parts.

Meanwhile, Mata said the wounded officer had been treated and released from the hospital. He was recovering at home Tuesday evening.