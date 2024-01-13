San Jose police searching for suspect, kidnapping victim

SAN JOSE — San Jose police said a woman was kidnapped early Saturday morning when the vehicle she was in was stolen with her inside it.

Police said several people were involved in the carjacking around 2 a.m. near North 5th Street and Saint John Street.

Officers later found the vehicle, but one suspect and the woman were still missing. She was identified as 31-year-old Acela Pineda Silva.

At approximately 2 AM this morning, a kidnapping event occurred in the area of N 5th St and St John St. Several unknown suspects stole a vehicle where the victim was a passenger. The victim did not leave willingly. The vehicle has been located but one… pic.twitter.com/mnjXTxFbSY — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 13, 2024

Silva has long, black hair and is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black skirt.

According to police, the suspect the remains at large was described as a dark-skinned adult male, about 40 years old, of medium build, and stood at 5 feet, 5 inches. He was last seen wearing dark pants and what might have been a Raiders jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 408-537-1522.