San Jose police: Robbers use stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles in series of smoke shop burglaries

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced multiple arrests in connection with a series of smoke shop burglaries, in which the suspects used stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles to commit the crimes.

Officers began investigating after 10 shops were broken into during March and April. Over the course of their investigation, police identified a suspect believed to be responsible for at least eight of the burglaries.

The suspect, identified as Jose Cabellos, was arrested on June 16. Police believe the suspect had additional accomplices and detectives are following up on leads.

Earlier this month, police noticed more smoke shop burglaries matching the same pattern.

On Monday, officers responded to an attempted burglary of a smoke shop on the 4700 block of Almaden Expressway in South San Jose, but the suspect vehicle fled before police arrived. The suspects attempted another burglary in Santa Clara, which was interrupted by sheriff's deputies.

Police said the suspects fled the scene and were arrested following a crash. The suspects, only identified as three juveniles, were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Surveillance footage of a vehicle being used to break into a smoke shop in San Jose. Police said stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been used in a series of recent burglaries targeting smoke shops. San Jose Police Department

According to officers, the suspects in all the burglaries had a pattern of using a stolen Kia or Hyundai to crash into the storefront and break in.

"The suspects would then enter the businesses and steal merchandise before fleeing the scene in their stolen vehicle," police said in a statement Thursday.

Officers with the department's burglary unit said they have seen a spike in 2010-21 Kia and 2015-21 Hyundai vehicles being stolen and used to commit burglaries and other crimes. The vehicles have increasingly been the target of theft after viral videos on social media showed thieves how to steal the cars.

Many of the automakers' vehicles from that era did not have engine immobilizers, which prevent a vehicle from being hot-wired.

In response, the automakers have rolled out a series of software updates for 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias. Meanwhile, the lack of immobilizers has led to scrutiny from California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other attorneys general, who are seeking a recall.

Police offered several tips for drivers, including the use of steering wheel or brake pedal locks, not leaving items of value or charging cables in their vehicles and parking in well-lit areas.

According to jail records, Cabellos is being held without bail at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the robberies is asked to contact Detective Gach or Detective Bergstrom of the department's Burglary Unit by email or by calling 408-277-4521.