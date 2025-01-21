Plainclothes San Jose police officers involved in overnight shooting with multiple suspects
Police in San Jose are investigating after several plainclothes officers were involved in a shootout involving multiple suspects late Monday night.
According to a department statement, the shooting took place near Melbourne Boulevard and McLaughlin Avenue, near Interstate 280, shortly after 10:35 p.m. The officers, which police said were working on an unrelated event, were shot at by unknown suspects.
Police returned fire and the suspects fled the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. The department is expected to hold a news conference about the incident Tuesday afternoon.
As of about 6:10 a.m. several street closures are in place, including McLaughlin Avenue from I-280 to Appian Lane and Melbourne Blvd. from Mercedes Avenue to McLaughlin.