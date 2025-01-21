Plainclothes San Jose police officers involved in overnight shooting with multiple suspects

Police in San Jose are investigating after several plainclothes officers were involved in a shootout involving multiple suspects late Monday night.

According to a department statement, the shooting took place near Melbourne Boulevard and McLaughlin Avenue, near Interstate 280, shortly after 10:35 p.m. The officers, which police said were working on an unrelated event, were shot at by unknown suspects.

SJPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Melbourne BL and Mclaughlin Ave that occurred last night around 10:38 pm.



Plainclothes officers working an unrelated event were shot at by unknown suspects and returned fire. The suspects fled the scene… pic.twitter.com/U9q0pAVun5 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 21, 2025

Police returned fire and the suspects fled the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. The department is expected to hold a news conference about the incident Tuesday afternoon.

As of about 6:10 a.m. several street closures are in place, including McLaughlin Avenue from I-280 to Appian Lane and Melbourne Blvd. from Mercedes Avenue to McLaughlin.