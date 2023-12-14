San Jose police step up mall patrols to thwart organized retail crime

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have a strong message for retail thieves this holiday season: stay away.

They say officers will be out in force at shopping centers and malls around the city to stop retail crime.

Angela Hernandez a manager at jewelry store Banter by Piercing Pagoda in Oakridge Mall says that, this year, the mall has a different vibe, She said it has a lot to do with the extra police patrols.

"I've been here at the mall for four years and this is the most police presence I've ever seen," Hernandez said. "Like, last year, I never saw them walking around like in threes or fours or twos. I never saw that."

Just a few months ago, she said, smash-and-grab thieves got away with a couple thousand dollars worth of jewelry.

The San Jose police department is deploying one sergeant and three officers to conduct daily six-hour evening patrols, four days a week.

Oakridge Mall shopper Roger Mai said he feels better knowing officers are here.

"I think it's a great idea," Mai said. "I think it's needed. It'll be helpful. You know, more power to 'em. Gotta love and appreciate it, you know?"

"It's nice," Hernandez said. "It's comforting to know that they're here.

San Jose police also have four dedicated investigators with the sole purpose of tracking and following up on organized retail theft.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app or calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP or at http://siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org