San Jose police investigate suspicious fatal car fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a car fire that left one man dead early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to reports of a car fire on Sunday at 5:47 a.m. between Pomona and Barnard Avenues. Inside the vehicle was a deceased man, police said.

The police department said it will work with the San Jose Fire Department to investigate the case.

More information will be released as it becomes available, said police.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 12:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

