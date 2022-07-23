San Jose police investigate solo fatal crash

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal solo vehicle crash that occurred Friday night.

The incident happened at 11:47 p.m. in the area of Brigadoon Way and Aborn Road, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 black Honda sedan, occupied by a solo male driver, was traveling westbound on Aborn Road in the number three lane, when it left the roadway and collided with a light pole. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will confirm the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

The deadly crash is the 38th fatal collision, and the 40th traffic death of 2022.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.