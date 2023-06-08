San Jose police investigate shooting that left man in critical condition

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized an adult male victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police said units responded to a call at around 3:20 p.m. regarding a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Beatrice Court near the Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

Arriving officers found one adult male who was critically injured. He was transported to an area hospital.

Traffic was impacted on Princess Anne Drive and Beatrice Court while police investigate. The public was asked to avoid the area