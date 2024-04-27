San Jose police investigate Friday night shooting death of woman downtown

SAN JOSE -- A woman found shot to death in downtown San Jose on Friday night was the city's 12th homicide of the year, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an injured female in the area of North 4th Street and East St. John Street about 9:07 p.m., police said Saturday.

The woman wasn't breathing when officers arrived, police said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A suspect in the killing was gone when officers got to the scene, police said. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after her family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck and Detective Estantino of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-5283.