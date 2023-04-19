San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Blossom Hill Road
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting on Blossom Hill Road Wednesday afternoon that left one person dead, according to authorities.
The San Jose Police Department's public information Twitter account posted that units were at the scene of a shooting on 1000 Block of Blossom Hill Road. Police dispatch received the call at around 1:38 p.m.
Arriving officers located one adult male with life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities later confirmed that the victim had died at the scene.
Authorities have not released any suspect information as of yet.
The public was being asked to avoid the area of the active crime scene as traffic will be impacted.
