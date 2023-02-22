San Jose police investigate fatal shooting in Rancho neighborhood

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal shooting that left one male victim dead Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Arrived officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Rancho Drive. One victim has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.



Unknown suspect or motive. Updates as they become available.



TOC: 4:30 PM pic.twitter.com/ywajSRfoiH — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 22, 2023

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. No suspect description has been issued so far.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

The fatal shooting is fourth homicide in San Jose of 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SJPD Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Valosek #4245 via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4245@sanjoseca.gov or calling 408-277-5283.

People can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.