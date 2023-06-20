San Jose police investigate fatal hit-and-run collision on Capitol Avenue

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning that left a male victim dead, according to authorities.

The San Jose Police media relations Twitter account posted about the incident at 7:15 a.m.

Units are currently on scene of a fatal hit and run collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Capital Ave and Alum Rock Ave.



One adult male suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/xGSS7vHONY — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 20, 2023

Police units converged at the scene of the fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian in the area of Capitol Avenue and Alum Rock Avenue. Officers found one adult male suffered from life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said commute traffic was being impacted by the investigation and advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Both southbound lanes of Capitol Avenue are closed from Alum Rock Avenue to Florence Avenue.

There was no information provided regarding the victim's identity or a suspect vehicle. Police will provide updates as additional information becomes available.