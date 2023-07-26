Watch CBS News
San Jose police investigate early morning collision that injured pedestrian

SAN JOSE – Police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 600 Block of Lincoln Avenue in San Jose, authorities said early Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was sent to a local hospital due to life-threatening injuries caused by the collision, which was first reported by San Jose police on social media 5:36 a.m. Wednesday. 

Road closures are in place on Lincoln Avenue, in both directions between Auzerais Avenue and Parkmoor Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

