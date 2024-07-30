San Jose police investigate collision that killed bicyclist

Police in San Jose are investigating a collision last week that left a bicyclist with fatal injuries, according to authorities.

On Friday at approximately 12:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist in the area of N. 10th Street and E. Julian Street. The preliminary investigation into the collision determined the adult male bicyclist was traveling westbound on E. Julian Street when he ran a red light at N. 10th Street and collided with the rear of a Ford pickup truck traveling southbound on N. 10th Street.

The truck, which contained an adult male driver and passenger, entered the intersection on a green light. After the collision, the bicyclist fell onto the roadway and was subsequently struck by a Chevy sedan occupied by a male driver that was also traveling southbound on N. 10th Street.

The adult male bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the incident was the 26th fatal collision and 26th traffic death of 2024. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. Tips can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.