San Jose police investigate 2 weekend homicides including triple shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical

Police in San Jose are investigating two fatal weekend shootings, including a Sunday night incident that left one person dead and two injured, authorities said.

According to the San Jose Police Department, on Sunday evening shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business on the 3000 block of Story Road near the Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center after a report of a shooting. Arriving officers learned that a gathering of some sort was happening in the area and found two shooting victims, an adult male and an adult female.

Officers immediately initiated life-saving measures at the scene. The adult female victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. The second adult male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police determined during their investigation that an additional adult female victim had been taken to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound, but her injuries were non-life threatening. The department's homicide unit has taken the lead in conducting a comprehensive investigation into the deadly shooting. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and police have not identified a suspect yet, according to the release. The shooting is the city's seventh homicide this year.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Police were already investigating another homicide that happened Saturday night. In that case, officers responded to a residence on the 2300 block of Arden Way for a report of a possible deceased person at around 8 p.m. Arriving officers found a deceased adult female and determined she was the victim of a homicide.

Detectives with the SJPD homicide unit responded to the scene and quickly identified the victim's boyfriend as the primary suspect. With the assistance of Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras, the initial investigation determined that the suspect fled San Jose in a vehicle. After coordinating with allied agencies, police determined the suspect had been involved in a collision sometime after the homicide was committed and died in the accident.

Police did not identify the victim or the suspect in that case or confirm how the victim died. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding either homicide is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Crime tips can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.