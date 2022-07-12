San Jose police find $100,000 stash of stolen goods in underground bunker; 6 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Tuesday discovered a cache of recently stolen power tools and firearms hidden in an underground bunker near Coyote Creek and arrested six suspects in connection with the investigation.

San Jose officers were conducting a follow-up investigation of a commercial burglary incident that occurred Monday when they made the find.

The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, where they discovered the underground bunker filled with stolen items including stolen tools, equipment and firearms.

The San Jose Police Public Information Officer Twitter account posted about the arrests at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Today Patrol Officers continued to conduct follow up on a commercial burglary incident that occurred yesterday.



The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Dr.



Here’s what they recovered from an underground bunker: pic.twitter.com/LApVW3WWn6 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 12, 2022

The post included photos of the large stash of power tools and several rifles that were recovered by the officers. Police said a total of six suspects were arrested on a variety of charges in connection with the investigation.

In total, San Jose police said approximately $100,000 worth of stolen goods were returned to the victim. Police confirmed that many of the items had been stolen from Silicon Valley-based Sprig Electric.