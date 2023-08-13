Watch CBS News
San Jose police: Crash along Story Road leaves 1 dead

SAN JOSE — San Jose police said at least one person is dead after a crash involving a single vehicle and a parked car early Sunday morning.

San Jose Police Department officers were at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Story Road and Moraes Court, where an adult driver was pronounced dead at around 5 a.m. Sunday, police said.

This is the 30th fatal collision and 31st victim of 2023, police added.

