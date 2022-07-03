San Jose police break up sideshow; 7 arrested, hundreds cited

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose responded to sideshow activity late Saturday night that resulted in seven arrests on various weapons charges, five impounded cars and hundreds of citations being issued, authorities said.

A tweet by the San Jose police provided some of the details of the activity. At approximately 11 p.m., over 200 vehicles took over the intersection of South 10th Street and Alma Avenue near Excite Ballpark for a sideshow before a coordinated response by San Jose police shut it down.

San Jose police break up a sideshow on Saturday, July 2, 2022. SJPD

The Twitter thread included a photo from over the scene showing the gathered vehicles and police. In addition to the seven arrests, two firearms were recovered and five participating vehicles were placed on 30-day impounds. Police said approximately 500 citations issued for various violations including spectating at the sideshow.

"We will continue to respond to this activity with available resources," police said, noting that San Jose is the tenth largest city in the United States being policed by the smallest force for a city its size.