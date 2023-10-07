Watch CBS News
CHP: At least 1 dead in crash along US Highway 101 in San Jose

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE — At least one person was killed in a traffic collision on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

A silver Toyota Sienna and an SUV collided around 3:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 101 near the Hellyer Avenue offramp, according to the CHP.

The collision sent the SUV to the right-hand shoulder of the highway, over the guardrail, the CHP said.

Around 3:50 a.m., officers confirmed a fatality and asked for the coroner, according to the CHP.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 7:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

