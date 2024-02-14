San Jose police ask for public's help finding missing boy
Police in San Jose are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The San Jose police public information officer's X account posted about the missing child shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police said 11-year-old Manuel "Angel" Gonzalez was last seen exiting a VTA bus in the area of Santa Clara and 1st Street Tuesday at around 4 p.m. Manuel is described as a juvenile Hispanic male, approximately 4'11" tall and 105 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in a short buzz cut with a ponytail.
The boy was last seen wearing a black Thrasher sweatshirt, black sweatpants, red and black Champion brand shoes, and a black face mask. He was carrying a gray backpack. Police ask the public to call 911 if they see him.
for more features.