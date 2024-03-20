San Jose police arrest suspect in armed robberies; second suspect still sought

Police in San Jose on Wednesday announced the recent arrest of a suspect in at least two armed robberies that happened in December and released a surveillance photo of a second suspect who is still being sought.

According to the press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, on December 18 of last year, officers were called regarding two separate armed robberies. One happened on the 3100 block of Monterey Road and the other on the 2900 block of S. Bascom Ave. In both incidents, two adult male suspects dressed in all black and wearing gloves and masks entered the targeted businesses, brandished firearms at the victims and demanded money. In both cases, the suspects fled the area with cash, lottery scratchers, and miscellaneous items.

San Jose robbery suspect Jeffery Turner and a surveillance photo of a second unidentified robbery suspect still at large. San Jose Police Department

The SJPD robbery unit took over the investigation the following day and identified the primary suspect as 37-year-old Oakland resident Jeffery Turner. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Turner and a search warrant for his residence. On March 7, he was arrested by the SJPD covert response unit with assistance from the Oakland Housing Authority his Oakland residence. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located a firearm, ammunition, cash, and a stolen vehicle.

Police said the second suspect in the two robberies is still unidentified and outstanding. The second suspect is described as an adult male, thin build, and left-handed. Police have issued a photo of the suspect captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone who recognizes the second suspect or has information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Mendoza #4395 of the San José Police Department Robbery Unit via email: 4395@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4166. Crime tips can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the submitted leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.